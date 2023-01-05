Bender Robert & Associates Invests $494,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $138.54 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.74 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -280.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,780 shares of company stock valued at $48,088,682. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.