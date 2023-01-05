Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $59.34 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.38.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

