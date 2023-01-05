Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

