Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.24.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $483.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $483.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.90 and a 200-day moving average of $417.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

