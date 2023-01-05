Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,932 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000.

EMB stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.24. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $107.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

