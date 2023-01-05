Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $107,874,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,524,000 after buying an additional 520,440 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $143.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average of $140.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

