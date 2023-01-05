Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.