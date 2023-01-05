Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 40,399 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,399 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $87.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

