Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $304,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34,096.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 521,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 519,969 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,955,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 308,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 183,941 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 199,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 172,780 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443,956.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 133,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 133,187 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIB opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

