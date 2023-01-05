Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $635,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 108,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 94,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $269.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $355.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

