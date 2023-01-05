Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHIL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,956,755.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 149,572 shares of company stock worth $435,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Benson Hill

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.