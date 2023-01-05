Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

BCYC has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Shares of BCYC opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

