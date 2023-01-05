Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $30.80

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.80, but opened at $31.91. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 75 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $928.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $341,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

