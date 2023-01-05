Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.73

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.73 and last traded at C$11.99, with a volume of 8100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.26.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.96.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.