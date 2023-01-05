Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 42.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.99. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $50.87.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

About Big Lots

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 64,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.