Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 42.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.00.
NYSE BIG opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.99. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $50.87.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
