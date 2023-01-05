Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Shares Up 1%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Big Sky Growth Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Big Sky Growth Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1,047.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,411,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter.

Big Sky Growth Partners Company Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

