Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Update

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BHVN opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, analysts expect that Biohaven will post -10.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

