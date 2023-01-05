Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 329 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 310 ($3.73). Approximately 38,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 12,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.67).

Bisichi Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £31.82 million and a PE ratio of 250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 277.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 279.96.

Bisichi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

