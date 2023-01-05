BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.86 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $100,468.81 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039542 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00233709 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.10453239 USD and is up 14.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $133,683.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

