Bitkub Coin (KUB) Price Hits $1.72 on Top Exchanges

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $152.26 million and approximately $508,768.43 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin token can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00010200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitkubchain.

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

