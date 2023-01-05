BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.19 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $597.60 million and $10.19 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004543 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004263 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005034 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

