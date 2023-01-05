BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $24.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

BJRI opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $651.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.84. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $126,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

