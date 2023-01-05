BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BCAT opened at $14.27 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.
Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,123.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
