BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCAT opened at $14.27 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,123.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 79,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period.

