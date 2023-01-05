BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of BCAT opened at $14.27 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,123.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 79,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period.

Dividend History for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

