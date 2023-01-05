BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.72.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
