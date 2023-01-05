BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at $768,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

