BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of FRA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 192,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,810. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
