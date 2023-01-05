BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on January 31st

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
