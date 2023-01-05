BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on January 31st

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BME. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

