BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 109,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.