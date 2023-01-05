BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
