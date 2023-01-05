BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

BIT opened at $14.39 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Stories

