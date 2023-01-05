BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BIT opened at $14.39 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
