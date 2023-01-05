BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MUA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,475. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
