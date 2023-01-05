BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,475. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

