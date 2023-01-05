Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BTT opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.94.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
