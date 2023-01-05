Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTT opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.