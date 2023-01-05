BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,351 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 31.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the period.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

