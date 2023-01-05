BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $15.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Municipal Income Fund (MUI)
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.