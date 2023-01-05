BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 81,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 100.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

