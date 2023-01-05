BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 81,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $13.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
