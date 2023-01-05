BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 123.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

