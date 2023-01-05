BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.