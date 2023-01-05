BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MYD opened at $10.61 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at $142,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

