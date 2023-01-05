BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE MYD opened at $10.61 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
