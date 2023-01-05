Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BCX opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
