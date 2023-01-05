Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BCX opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

