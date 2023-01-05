BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BST opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $50.56.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
