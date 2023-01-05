BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BST opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $50.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 53.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

