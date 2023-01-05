BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1029 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BBN opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $397,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.