Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Blackstone by 204.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Up 2.5 %

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

