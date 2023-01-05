Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 2,942 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $189,111.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20.

Shares of Block stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $64.71. 11,306,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,157,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $152.70. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of -71.29, a PEG ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

