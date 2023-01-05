BNB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $456.54 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $256.20 or 0.01524598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $40.98 billion and approximately $456.54 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,963,959 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

