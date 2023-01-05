Bobcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.60 Million (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Bobcoin has a total market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00004265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

