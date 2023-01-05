Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Trading Up 0.3%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 8,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Bogota Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $159.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Bogota Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bogota Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bogota Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

