Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$38.50 by Analysts at CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.58.

Boralex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Boralex stock traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.49. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$51.55.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

