Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,708 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $50,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BSX opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.