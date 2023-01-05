Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,547,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 941,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $176,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

