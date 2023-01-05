Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $19.84 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

