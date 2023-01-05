Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $97.93 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 14.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $97,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $265.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $395.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.27.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

