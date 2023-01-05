Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 63,059 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $114.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.