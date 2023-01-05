Braden Michael Leonard Sells 1,250,000 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 1,250,000 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,767,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,071,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Braden Michael Leonard sold 20,000 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Braden Michael Leonard sold 157 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $634.28.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Braden Michael Leonard sold 1,078 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $4,376.68.

IMARA Stock Performance

Shares of IMRA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 92,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06. IMARA Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMARA

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMARA during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IMARA by 273.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

