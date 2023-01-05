Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 36,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 16,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

BRAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.07 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

